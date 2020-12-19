THERE have been 35 coronavirus deaths and 3,065 new cases reported by Public Health Wales today.
Of these 35 deaths, nine were in the Gwent region (Aneurin Bevan UHB), seven were in Cardiff and the Vale UHB, six in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, five in Hywel Dda UHB, and eight in Swansea Bay UHB.
This brings Public Health Wales' overall coronavirus death toll - throughout the pandemic - to 3,065 which includes five residents outside Wales.
Of the 3,065 cases reported by Public Health Wales 750 were in the Gwent region.
248 new cases have been reported in Newport, 230 in Caerphilly, 105 in Torfaen, 100 in Blaenau Gwent and 67 in Monmouthshire.
IN OTHER NEWS:
- Is your area a coronavirus hotspot? Weekly case rates in Gwent
- Coronavirus testing unit to open in Newport for run up to Christmas
- Pupils should be back in classrooms in Wales by January 18 'at the latest'
For the Betsi Cadwaldr UHB - which covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, and Wrexham - 183 new cases have been reported by Public Heath Wales.
Cardiff and the Vale UHB has 603 new cases according to Public Health Wales statistics; Cwm Taf Morgannwy UHB - which covers Bridgend, Merthyr Tydil and Rhondda Cynon Taf - has 637 newly reported cases.
The Hywel Dda UHB - which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire - has 275 new cases according to Public Health Wales and Powys has 38 new cases.
Swansea Bay UHB - which covers Neath Port Talbot and Swansea - has 478 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales statistics.
Public Health Wales has also reported a further 37 cases for unknown location and 54 cases for residents outside Wales.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment