WALES will enter "level four" lockdown from midnight tonight.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the news, although festive bubbles can be formed for Christmas Day only.

This follows on from news of south east England introducing Tier Four lockdown, as announced by PM Boris Johnson.

Previously, all four UK nations had agreed on a three household limit to meeting up over the five-day period of relaxation over Christmas, which was reduced to two households by Mark Drakeford on Wednesday.

Mr Drakeford has now said the pattern of transmission in London and the South East of England, linked to the new variant of coronavirus, is “remarkably consistent with the rapid acceleration of transmission in Wales” in recent weeks.

IN OTHER NEWS:

In a statement, Mr Drakeford said the latest evidence suggested that the new strain is present “throughout Wales” and said this required an “immediate response”.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet met on Saturday to discuss the “worrying new development in the pandemic”, as well as advice from senior medical and scientific advisers, including the impact on NHS Wales.

“The situation is incredibly serious. I cannot overstate this,” Mr Drakeford said.

“We have therefore reached the difficult decision to bring forward the Alert Level 4 restrictions for Wales, in line with the action being taken in London and the South East of England.

“These new restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight instead of during the Christmas period.”