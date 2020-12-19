WALES will enter "level four" lockdown from midnight tonight.

Mark Drakeford announced the news earlier today, but what does "level four" mean for Wales?

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will close in Wales as part of the new lockdown.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said stay at home restrictions would also come into effect from midnight.

“Unfortunately, we must also look again at the arrangements for Christmas – we cannot expose people to the risk of this new, more virulent strain of coronavirus,” Mr Drakeford said.

“We will therefore change the current rules, which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble over a five-day period, so that they will apply on Christmas Day only.

“Throughout the Alert Level 4 period, a single person household will be able to join with one other household.

“While we all want to avoid further disruption to businesses and plans for Christmas, our overriding duty is to protect lives here in Wales.”

The announcement is the result of a new variant of coronavirus which appears to spread more rapidly than the former strain.

Despite the "rapid spread" of this new form of coronavirus, evidence suggests that this strain is not more harmful or lethal.

Scientists have also suggested that vaccines will still be effective against this new variant.