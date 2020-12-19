WALES is entering a level four lockdown from midnight tonight.
The news was announced earlier by First Minister Mark Drakeford and means the relaxed restrictions over Christmas will not go ahead.
This is what you need to know about the new lockdown.
When will Wales enter the lockdown?
The level four lockdown begins in Wales from midnight tonight.
What does this lockdown mean for Wales?
- Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will close
- Essential businesses can remain open
- Bars and restaurants can offer take-away only
- Stay at home restrictions will come into effect and people can only travel for 'essential' reasons
What does this mean for Christmas Day?
Two households can meet up for Christmas Day only; the five days of relaxed restrictions previously announced will no longer go ahead.
What about single-person households?
Throughout the Alert Level 4 period, a single person household will be able to join with one other household.
Why the sudden change?
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the new strain of coronavirus was “genuinely part of the explanation” for a rapid surge in cases across Wales.
This variant of the virus is not thought to be more dangerous or lethal, but is believed to spread more rapidly than previous strains.
