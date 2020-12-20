SCHOOLS in Monmouthshire and Caerphilly will have remote learning for the first two days of term in January.

Rising coronavirus rates and the uncertainty of staffing levels in January has led to the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association announce a flexible approach to the new school term.

The new school term starts on January 4 but students will not have face-to-face teaching in Monmouthshire and Caerphilly county borough until January 6.

Monmouthshire County Council said that the virus is “highly prevalent” in the community and they “do not know yet what the impact of the change to the Christmas regulations will be or what impact a continued rise in the infection levels could have on staffing levels”.

A spokesman for the council said: “In order to effectively plan for the safe return of all of our learners as soon as possible a decision has been made for January 4 and 5 to be remote learning for all pupils.

“This will allow our schools to assess the impact on any staffing levels and ensure that they can return to face-to-face provision for pupils safely on January 6.

“There will not be any face-to-face support for critical workers’ children or vulnerable learners for the first two days.

“This is in line with the Welsh Government’s expectations that this provision is provided from the third day of school openings. Schools will be contacting parents to advise on how to access remote learning materials for the first days of term.”

Caerphilly County Borough has also announced blended learning for the first two days of the school term.

In an open letter to parents the council said: “This decision has been based upon the increasing number of staff shortages due to positive cases and self-isolation together with the concern that these numbers are, of course, unpredictable for the first week of term.”

For schools in the county borough, the first two days of term will be taught remotely so that head teachers can confirm staffing levels.

If a school has booked an inset day then January 5 and 6 would be used for remote learning days, although individual schools will contact parents to confirm these arrangements.

After the two remote learning days schools will reintroduce face-to-face teaching eligible key worker childcare and vulnerable pupils, and schools will contact other groups/classes of pupils to begin their learning on site.

Pupils not on site will continue to have remote lessons.

All pupils will be back in school for face-to-face learning by January 18, at the latest, except for classes closed due to self-isolation or staff shortages.

In secondary schools priority will be given to years 11, 12 and 13 for the return to face-to-face teaching.

Pupils entitled to free school meals will continue to receive deliveries.