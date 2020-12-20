PLANS have been lodged to demolish four flats and replace them with 11 affordable homes in Pontypool.
Under the proposals, four flats at Glanwern House would be demolished to make way for 11 affordable homes. A new communal hub building would also be built.
Glanwern House is run by Bron Afon Housing Association and predominantly provides housing for people over the age of 55.
The current flats has been difficult to rent out. Despite being over two floors, there are no lifts for residents “and the demographic demand for affordable homes has shifted, with greater demand for family houses as opposed to housing reserved for those over 55 years of age”.
If approved, the 11 homes would include four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom houses, and three three-bedroom houses
Each home will have dedicated parking spaces. Alongside the proposed hub a new communal garden area has been proposed.
Under the proposals, the care home at the site will remain as it is.
A planning and access statement for the development says: “The proposed dwellings will be sited within the existing car park area and rear grassland amenity space.
“Recreational areas will be upgraded as part of the proposal and will also be brought up to date from a sustainable drainage perspective.”
The application will be decided by the county borough council in the coming months.