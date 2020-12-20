A MAN and a woman have been charged with cocaine trafficking offences.
Corey Casagrande, 34, and Jemma Connor, 27, both of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
They face an allegation of the possession of cocaine with intent to supply on the A40 in Abergavenny on December 9.
Casagrande and Connor were both granted conditional bail.
They are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on January 8.
