AS snow thumped down on Blaenau Gwent in January 1986, schools were closed and traffic came to a standstill.
Worst hit was Ebbw Vale (below) where five inches of snow fell overnight - with warnings of more bad weather to come.
However, delighted children took advantage of the unplanned day off to enjoy sledging and snowball fights.
READ MORE:
Here are some pictures from our archive of the winter white-out.
FUN: Sofrydd youngsters Craig Woodward and Andrew Insley enjoying an unexpected day off school in 1986
DIGGERS: Heavy machinery used to dig a path through the now in 1986
QUEUES: Residents queuing for food in 1986
ROADS: Snow piled high on the side of the road in Ebbw Vale after snow falls in January 1986
WINTER: Brynmawr under snow in 1986
SUPPLIES: Milk being supplied at Llanhilleth Hotel in 1986
DIGGING: Residents trying to dig a path for a bus during snowfall in 1986
SLEDGE: Plenty of fun for children in January 1986
FRIENDS: Schools were closed as snow fell in Ebbw Vale in January 1986
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment