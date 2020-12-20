AS snow thumped down on Blaenau Gwent in January 1986, schools were closed and traffic came to a standstill.

Worst hit was Ebbw Vale (below) where five inches of snow fell overnight - with warnings of more bad weather to come.

South Wales Argus: DEEP: A thick blanket of snow covering Ebbw Vale in 1986DEEP: A thick blanket of snow covering Ebbw Vale in 1986

However, delighted children took advantage of the unplanned day off to enjoy sledging and snowball fights.

Here are some pictures from our archive of the winter white-out.

South Wales Argus: FUN: Sofrydd youngsters Craig Woodward and Andrew Insley enjoying an unexpected day off school in 1986FUN: Sofrydd youngsters Craig Woodward and Andrew Insley enjoying an unexpected day off school in 1986

South Wales Argus: DIGGERS: Heavy machinery used to dig a path through the now in 1986DIGGERS: Heavy machinery used to dig a path through the now in 1986

South Wales Argus: QUEUES: Residents queuing for food in 1986QUEUES: Residents queuing for food in 1986

South Wales Argus: ROADS: Snow piled high on the side of the road in Ebbw Vale after snow falls in January 1986ROADS: Snow piled high on the side of the road in Ebbw Vale after snow falls in January 1986

South Wales Argus: WINTER: Brynmawr under snow in 1986WINTER: Brynmawr under snow in 1986

South Wales Argus: SUPPLIES: Milk being supplied at Llanhilleth Hotel in 1986SUPPLIES: Milk being supplied at Llanhilleth Hotel in 1986

South Wales Argus: DIGGING: Residents trying to dig a path for a bus during snowfall in 1986DIGGING: Residents trying to dig a path for a bus during snowfall in 1986

South Wales Argus: SLEDGE: Plenty of fun for children in January 1986SLEDGE: Plenty of fun for children in January 1986

South Wales Argus: FRIENDS: Schools were closed as snow fell in Ebbw Vale in January 1986FRIENDS: Schools were closed as snow fell in Ebbw Vale in January 1986

