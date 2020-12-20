A BUSINESS owner has been giving free haircuts to the homeless.
Donna-Marie Dunn, who owns Dolly Dimples Hair Beautique in Bargoed, opened her business one Sunday recently to provide haircuts to the homeless across the Caerphilly borough.
She got involved as part of the council's Supporting People scheme.
She said: "I wanted to do something different to support people who were struggling after this difficult year, and I thought this could be a good way my staff and I could give something back."
The scheme offers support to people over the age of 16 who are struggling to keep their home, at risk of losing their job, need to move or need help managing finances and debt.
Cllr Lisa Phipps, cabinet member for homes and places at the council, said: “This is a lovely initiative from Donna-Marie to support those who are in need this Christmas.
"Well done to all the staff from Dolly Dimples Hair Beautique in Bargoed, your generosity is applaudable.”