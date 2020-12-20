Coronavirus updates: Wales in level four lockdown with five days until Christmas

Coronavirus updates: Wales is now in level four lockdown
- As of midnight Wales is in "level four" lockdown, as announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday - the result of a new strain of coronavirus which reportedly spreads more rapidly.
- Non-essential businesses have had to close, food venues can offer take-away only, and people are urged to stay at home unless their travel is "essential". Single person households may join with one household,
- The five days of relaxed restrictions are no longer going ahead; instead two households can meet on Christmas Day only.
- We'll keep you updated throughout the day.
