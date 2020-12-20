A TOP Gwent doctor has been given his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Intensive care consultant for the Gwent area's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, David Hepburn, was given his first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday.

Sharing the news on social media, Mr Hepburn said: "Just got my first dose of the vaccine.

"Exciting and brilliant science. Great job by Aneurin Bevan UHB vaccine team in Cwmbran.

"I was almost giddy with excitement to be honest."

Dr Hepburn had coronavirus in March this year, but explained: “Vaccine antibodies [are] much more specific and reliable than your own so I’ve had the jab also.”

The Gwent doctor has also taken to social media to share his thoughts on Wales entering a snap lockdown, with the news announced yesterday before being implemented at midnight.

While acknowledging that the news, and 2020, has “sucked” the doctor added: “But standing on the frontline, seeing the relentless march of the virus, and more and more people in hospital, and dying, I don’t know what else we could’ve done.

“It could’ve been more organised, issued in advance but people would still be angry.

"It’s okay to be angry. It’s okay to be frightened. Things will change, and quite soon but we need to get through the next few months."

He explained that denial of the situation is an "innate human instinct" but that we are about to face a "terrible few months" and need to look at the "big picture".

"Despite all the inconvenience and disappointment we need to get through this with the minimum damage," said Dr Hepburn.

"We don’t want to lose any more friends, loved ones, neighbours. I don’t want to watch anyone else die from this cruel disease, and I’ve done that more than I can count.

"Keep strong everyone. This, too will pass but the only way we can make it through is if we all pull together.

"I haven’t seen my Mum and Dad for months. We were meant to meet at Christmas. My Dad's not well. My sister runs a restaurant and they’ve suffered so badly during lockdown.

"I’m sad and I’m angry, but I understand why we need to do this."