FOLLOWING last night's snap lockdown many people will be wondering where to buy their gifts, especially toys, before Christmas Day.

Under lockdown rules in Wales all non-essential retail is closed along with leisure and hospitality services.

But with many people waiting for their December pay to finish shopping, or to come out of isolation, the shut down of non-essential retail could spell disaster for Christmas plans.

Here's a list of stores where you can purchase toys from today.

Smyths Toys

Located in Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, the retailer says click and collect is available in all stores in London, Wales and the South of England. The store closes at 4pm today, then is open 9am to 9pm daily.

Argos in Sainsbury superstore, Newport

Click and collect is offered at Argos throughout this week at the Albany Street store. The store is open today. Opening hours Monday to Wednesday are 6am to 11.59pm, 6am to 7pm on Thursday.

Argos in Cwmbran Sainsbury is open for click and collect 8am to 9pm Monday to Thursday.

Argos in King Street, Abergavenny, will offer click and collect today and from 8am to 6pm until Thursday next week.

Ebbw Vale Argos at The Walk Retail Centre will offer click and collect today and from 9am to 5.30pm tomorrow and from 8am to 7pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8am to 6pm on Thursday.

The Range, East Retail Park, Newport

The store is offering a reserve and collect service via its website. The store is open for collections today until 4.30pm, the 8.30am to 8pm next week.

Home Bargains, Newport Leisure Park

The store is open as normal today, then 8am to 9pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8am to 5pm Thursday.

Home Bargains in Cwmbran Shopping Centre is open today, Monday and Tuesday 8am to 6pm, Wednesday 8am to 7pm and Thursday 8am to 4pm.