FLOOD alerts and warnings are in place due to heavy rain in parts of Wales.
Following 10 flood warnings and 41 flood alerts for areas in Wales hammered by heavy rain, this weekend emergency services have rescued a DPD delivery van driver who was stranded in flood water in Newbridge on Usk.
A flood alert means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, while a flood warning requires "immediate action".
(Video: Drone Pix Wales)
Natural Resources Wales have issued a flooding warning for the River Wye at Monmouth, with an update expected this afternoon.
According to Natural Resources Wales:
- At 9.45am the level at Ross-on-Wye was 4.2 metres and rising. A peak level of between 4.2 and 4.5 metres is expected to occur this morning.
- The level at Monmouth was 4.3 metres and steady. A peak level of between 4.5 and 4.9 metres is expected this evening. The rowing club underpass gates have been closed.
- The level at Grosmont was 1.5 metres and rising. A peak level of 3.3 metres occurred at 6am yesterday.
Natural Resources Wales have also issued an ongoing flood alert for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport, and the River Wye with an update expected this afternoon.
According to Natural Resources Wales the level at Abergavenny reached a peak of 4.7 metres at 7.30am and is now 4.6 metres and falling.
The level at Usk Town was 3.7 metres and rising slowly. The level is expected to peak early this afternoon.
Natural Resource Wales have also said that at 8am, the level at Brecon Promenade was two metres and falling. A peak level of 3.3. metres occurred at 2am today.
Natural Resources Wales have issued guidance for this type of alert, which states:
- Check Natural Resources Wales live flood map or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188
- Prepare your property for a flood
- Monitor local river levels and the flood forecast
- Farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment from areas likely to flood
- Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water
People can report flooding caused by blocked rivers, landslides or flooding from rivers and the sea to Natural Resources Wales' 24 hours incident line on 03000 65 3000.