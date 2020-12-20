THERE have been 69 coronavirus deaths and 2,334 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 69 deaths reported by Public Health Wales 19 occurred in the Gwent region (Aneurin Bevan UHB), 34 in Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB, six in Swansea Bay UHB, five in Cardiff and Vale UHB, three in Hywel Dda UHB, one in Betsi Cadwaladr UHB, and one in Powys THB.
This has brought Public Health Wales' death toll, throughout the pandemic, to 3,115 which includes five residents outside Wales.
Public Health Wales has also reported 2,334 new cases of coronavirus, which includes 496 in the Gwent region.
According to Public Health Wales statistics there are 132 new cases in Caerphilly, 132 new cases in Newport, 100 new cases in Blaenau Gwent, 68 new cases in Monmouthshire and 64 new cases in Torfaen.
For the Betsi Cadwaldr UHB - which covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, and Wrexham - 136 new cases have been reported by Public Heath Wales.
Cardiff and the Vale UHB has 343 new cases according to Public Health Wales statistics; Cwm Taf Morgannwy UHB - which covers Bridgend, Merthyr Tydil and Rhondda Cynon Taf - has 557 newly reported cases.
The Hywel Dda UHB - which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire - has 225new cases according to Public Health Wales and Powys has 32 new cases.
Swansea Bay UHB - which covers Neath Port Talbot and Swansea - has 503 newly reported cases according to Public Health Wales statistics.
Public Health Wales have also reported 18 new cases in unknown locations and 51 new cases for residents outside Wales.