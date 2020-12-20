A look back at the unveiling of a plaque for Newport’s Lady Rhondda

SUFFRAGETTE, businesswoman, and journalist Lady Rhondda is less well known, but this group of Newport women are doing their best to change this.

As well as currently fundraising for a statue to commemorate this firebrand feminist in the city, the campaign truly started way back in 2015.

They started a campaign to get a blue plaque for Lady Rhondda and raised their total of £1,104 in just 12 day.

On June 12, 2015, it was unveiled next to the Risca Road post-box the activist set on fire in 1913 by dropping two vials of chemicals through the letter box.

Other suffragette action we know about includes lending her bright pink Sunday best hat and dress to a comrade who wore them to the Caerleon Campus opening, where she shook Prime Minister Asquith by the collar.

Last year a campaign - named Statue for Lady Rhondda – began, raising more than £1,000 in a few weeks, and today has raised more than £34,000 of its £100,000 goal.

Julie Nicholas, chairwoman of the Statue for Lady Rhondda campaign group, said that the idea came about because there is no memorial to the suffragette in Newport.

Margaret Haig Thomas, also known as Lady Rhondda, was born in London in 1883, but when she was a small child her parents moved back to Wales. She would grow up in Llanwern House, overlooking what was then the village of Llanwern near Newport.

For more information or to support the newest campaign visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/statue-for-lady-rhondda.