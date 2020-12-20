THE CEO of Torfaen Leisure Trust has apologised for the sudden closure of their facilities.

Yesterday it was announced that Wales would enter a level four lockdown, which began at midnight, and is now in effect throughout the entire of Wales.

Mark Drakeford made the decision based on a new strain of coronavirus which is believed to spread more rapidly than the previous version.

Torfaen Leisure Trust manages Pontypool Active Living Centre, Cwmbran Stadium, Fairwater Leisure Centre, Bowden Active Living Centre and Pontypool Ski Centre.

As the new restrictions mean the closure of businesses deemed non-essential, Torfaen Leisure Trust has now closed their facilities.

CEO of Torfaen Leisure Trust, Angharad Collins, said: "Welsh Government have been absolutely clear that the virus is spreading quickly and therefore we are urging all of our customers, Torfaen Leisure Trust Colleagues, Partners, Clubs and Groups, to follow the current restrictions to keep Torfaen safe and to contribute to the slow of the spread of the virus in Wales as a whole.

"I send my sincere apologies to our Torfaen Leisure Trust Team and our Clubs and Groups that we were unable at this time to provide you with advance notice of our closure, but Welsh Government have had to make rapid decisions as a result of the current position."

The team at Torfaen Leisure Trust will be in touch with people who've made bookings in the new year to discuss refunds and all January direct debits will be suspended.

IN OTHER NEWS

Ms Collins added: "On behalf of myself, the Board of Trustee's and our TLT Colleagues, I would like to thank you for your ongoing messages of comfort and support to us since our re-opening on August 10.

"They have been a pleasure to read and have been most welcomed by myself and our team.

"We urge you again to follow the rules as set by Welsh Government to ensure that the rate of infection decreases and we are able to get back into our buildings as soon as possible.

"Please take care of each other, stay safe and have a peaceful Christmas."

According to Public Health Wales statistics there have been 64 newly reported cases of coronavirus in Torfaen today.

This is out of 496 newly reported cases in the Gwent region, out of a total of 2,334 according to Public Health Wales.