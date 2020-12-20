THERE have been mixed opinions shared about Wales’ snap lockdown.

Yesterday First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that Wales would enter a “level four” lockdown and that – from midnight – non-essential business would close and people would have to remain home, only travelling for “essential” purposes.

Some people welcomed the news; others understood the decision but thought it was short notice; others suggested that they have lost faith in the Welsh Government.

This is just some of what our readers had to say…

Beci Powell said: “Well done Mark; it’s not going to be a popular decision but it’s the right thing to do and clearly other nations think the same.

“Other religious celebrations have had to be cancelled around the world during the year and other countries are delaying Christmas. Stay safe everyone!”

Amanda Taylor said: “We need to be united with this as a whole country.”

Jon Williams retorted: “The problem is Mark Drakeford loves to be a dictator; it’s his way or the highway.”

Jason Hughes said: “Just do everything to stay safe. Material things are not as important as health.”

Ann Thomas asked people to stop moaning, adding: “Obey the rules until everyone is vaccinated and hopefully this will soon be a memory.”

Steve Eames said: “While I understand the levels of coronavirus is high, they should have given us a couple of days’ notice.”

Sarah Challenger described the seven hours notice as “shambles” and said: “Parents on a low income, or key workers working day in and day out haven’t managed to do Christmas shopping yet.

“My son is turning three soon; I promised him he could see family that we have bubbled with for his birthday – how do I explain to him that he won’t be seeing anybody?”

Steven Williams said he understood why the decision was made, but added: "I really feel for people who haven't finished getting things for kids for Christmas due to lack of time or haven't been paid yet."

Alison Denton, responding criticism of the short notice, said: “The government tried hard to let you have a ‘normal’ Christmas, but the numbers are terrifying which is why they’ve acted.

“I, for one, am very glad they have acted. I can put up with not pulling a few crackers and Zooming my family this year to ensure we are still here come summer and to not increase the unbearable pressure on our fantastic NHS.”

Heather Symonds pointed out: “Normally they give a few days’ notice and people say ‘if it’s that urgent why doesn’t is start straight away?’

“Now people are saying it’s unfair and too short notice; they can’t win.”

Julie Lang added: “Every day, every hour, every minute gives time for this virus to spread.

“Supermarkets are still open, and people can shop online.

“Unfortunately, there are people in is country who can’t afford to buy a traditional Christmas dinner, never mind presents.

“It’s those people I feel sorry for.”

Many people sympathised with small businesses who will have been hugely impacted by the snap decision.

Jess Hayward said: “My heart really does break for those in retail, hospitality, beauty, etc. It has been a horrific year for them.

"But to take such drastic action so quickly really does show the seriousness of the situation.

"I just hope people abide by the rules and keep as many people safe as possible to ensure that next Christmas we can really celebrate”

Tess Williams stated that she just wants her daughter (an NHS worker), her colleagues, and the people she looks after to be safe.

Ms Williams said: “We can have Xmas when this all calms down.

“The businesses that have had to close is awful, but everyone finds a way to get through.

"People with mental health problems can be supported by various agencies. It’s not ideal but there is support out there if you look for it.”

Parcel delivery driver, Shabaz Ali, said: “Our workload had just doubled, even though we are not coping with what’s coming through at present.

“More 15 hour days by the looks of it.”

Some responded thanking him for his work, but someone also replied: “You’re lucky you have a job with money coming in.

“There are thousands who have lost their jobs – try thinking about those!”

Finally, Emma Corten said: “I’ve not finished my shopping, but Christmas isn’t about what’s under the tree.

“I’ll be working a 12 hour shift on Christmas Day and blessed to be able to go home to my family. I’ve got all I need under one roof.”