This is the story of how the Grinch (almost) saved Christmas.

36-year-old Jason Kelly, from Malpas, has been spreading festive cheer in Newport by dressing as the Grinch and delivering selection boxes to children throughout the city.

The father of four explained: “There’s nothing for kids to do at the moment.

“Kids parties, pantomimes, ice skating and all that stuff is shut.

“I wanted to give something back to the community and see people smile.”

The Grinch in Newport (Picture: A Covid Christmas)

He already had the Grinch costume and he paid for the first lot of selection boxes, but as the idea snowballed businesses and parents donated.

Mr Kelly – also known as “Jacko” – added: “I was sharing where I was going on social media, reminding people to socially distance.

“I was literally overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to see the Grinch.

“I didn’t think it would take off like it did; it was so heart warming to come home and see messages from people who’d seen me.

“One kid was dressed as the Grinch too so I made him dance and it was so cute.

“His mum messaged me later to say it made his day; she said he hadn’t stopped talking about it since."

The Grinch originally planned one night, but as the idea took off like Santa's sleigh, he has appeared all over Newport.

The Grinch has visited Bettws, Malpas, Queens Hill, Barracks Hill, Brynglas (in horrendous weather conditions), Rogerstone and more.

The festive fun has received mainly positive feedback, but the popularity of the Grinch was an issue when he visited Jubilee Park on Thursday.

“When I went to Jubilee Park I was overwhelmed by how many people were there,” said The Grinch.

“Police turned up – in vans and cars – to disperse the crowd because of the amount of people on the streets.”

He added that he understood their decision and had not expected such a huge turnout.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the support,” added Mr Kelly.

“It’s been an amazing, mad two weeks to say the least.

“I don’t know how many miles I’ve clocked up, but it was worth it to see so many smiles."

Mr Kelly was planning to visit Gaer and Duffryn on Monday and Tuesday, before a grand finale in Newport city centre on Christmas Eve, but - due to new restrictions in Wales - this cannot go ahead.