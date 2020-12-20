A DRAG queen from Newport is 'here to win' the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to our screens for its second series in January and will see 12 queens battling it out over 10 weeks to be crowned The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

26-year-old Tayce, from Newport, is one of the queens who will slay their way through the series, taking on weekly challenges to test their skills in make-up, fashion sense, sewing, comedy, singing, acting dancing, and lip sync skills.

All 12 queens will be assessed on charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Tayce said: “I want to be the next Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey or Catherine Zeta Zones, and give ‘em the razzle dazzle.

“I’m from the Welsh lands of Newport, which can be a bit grey and dingy, so I just love to bring a bit of colour to the world.”

When asked why they are entering Drag Race UK, Tayce answered: “I am doing this for Wales, for my parents and my family.

“I’m doing it for all those who have looked at me and thought I was an absolute freak.

“I’m doing it for myself. I’m doing it for Gavin and Stacey.”

Tayce's look is “dark and edgy” with “villainess” and “street fighter” tones reflecting their love for powerful femme fatales and divas.

“I was always dancing to Beyoncé, Ciara and J.Lo growing up," explained Tayce.

"They made me feel powerful and I love to give the power back to people when I’m on stage. It’s always very high energy. I dance the house down. I live for it.”

When asked whether they are nervous about taking part, Tayce said: “Worried, me? Never!

“Oh, I’m here to win. I expect to make it right to the very bitter end, by hook or by crook.

“That said, I don’t think a design challenge will go down well for me, or anything that involves a sewing machine as I've never laid a finger on one before.

"I’ve watched a few YouTube sewing videos, but have I sat there and done it? No! Should I have? Yes!”

Tayce will be competing against: Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Sister Sister, Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora.

The second series of BBC Three's RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, is coming to BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Thursday January 14.