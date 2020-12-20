PUPILS in Blaenau Gwent will have home learning for the first week of term – but it won’t start until January 6.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has announced that term will begin on January 6 for its pupils, with January 4 and 5 being set aside as inset or planning days.

The Welsh Government has announced that some flexibility will be allowed at the start of term so that schools can assess staffing levels, however all pupils will be expected to be back in face-to-face teaching by January 18.

In Blaenau Gwent, students will be returning back to school buildings from January 11 for face-to-face teaching.

The first three days of term from January 6 to 8 will be remote for most students but childcare will be provided for vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.

The council has announced Year 11 pupils as a priority group, who could return to school from January 6.

The council’s executive member for education, Cllr Joanne Collins, said the aim was to minimise the disruption to the students’ education.

She said: “We’re pleased that we have been able to work closely with our head teachers again on this agreed approach, which provides clarity for parents and carers around the re-opening of schools in January. It is important that schools have the time to prepare effectively for a safe return for all learners.

“Learning will be provided remotely for some of the first week, ensuring the least possible disruption to education, and as always we will continue to provide the necessary support for our most vulnerable learners and their families.

“Thank you once again to all our Education and school-based staff for their dedication and hard work during this extremely difficult year.”

Direct payments for free school meals will continue until the week ending January 8.