A 60-YEAR-OLD who was living in a car now has a home thanks to a chance encounter.

Newport man, Stephen, lost his job at the end of last year and ended up "sofa surfing" but eventually ended up living in his car, which was parked up near Leeway Industrial Estate.

Saffron Bierczak, who has been working for the Pobl Group as a neighbourhood housing manager for three months - and has been working in housing for around five years - happened to notice the car and spotted signs that someone was living in it.

Ms Bierczak explained: “During the pandemic I’ve been taking my partner to work and while doing this I noticed a car parked up with bags covering windows, steamed up, and always there morning and evening.

“After a few days, I decided to leave a note on the car, apologising for disturbing him but saying I noticed he may be living from his car and that I work for Pobl and could assist him with any housing queries.

"I left my details and asked him to call me if he needed anything, but I wasn't sure if he would get in touch."

Stephen found the note and got in touch with her to offer some insight into his situation.

"She only noticed me by chance," said Stephen.

"When I called with details she got back to me within an hour. She was a real help and it's nice to know that people give a damn."

With help from Ms Bierzak, Stephen applied for housing towards the end of October and - on November 21 - moved from his car into a Newport City Homes property in Ringland.

Universal Credit - which homeless people can use Job Centre Plus as the address for - helps cover his housing costs.

Stephen's new home is "lovely" and he was pleased to receive a card from Saffron after she heard the news.

“Saffron sent me a thoughtful card which I keep on my window; I think it's great," said Stephen.

“It says: 'Good luck in your new home – finally some good news from 2020! Stay in touch.'

“If sharing my story helps other people in similar situations then it’s worth doing.”

Explaining how she helped, Ms Bierczak said: “I spoke to him about his income and what he was living on, and I explained to him that he could claim for Universal Credit.

"I confirmed with my colleagues in the advice and support team the information I was giving was right and he applied for UC.

“If someone doesn’t have an address, they can use the Job Centre Plus as the address for universal credit purposes,

“I then told him to register with Newport Council as homeless. He did this, but didn’t understand that he would get his housing costs paid via Universal Credit. He was worried he wouldn’t be able to pay the rent if he had a home.”

In less than a month of Ms Bierczak making contact Stephen was out of his car and into a flat in Ringland, Newport.

Ms Bierczak added: “I absolutely love my job – it can be challenging but also so rewarding.

“2020 has been such a tough year for everyone and if it’s taught me anything, it’s the importance of home.

“We all have a duty of care to help people less fortunate than us – some might just need advice like this gentleman did.

“I offered him food, drinks, blankets and he didn’t once ask for anything other than advice which costs nothing.

“I can’t help but feel proud that I have helped this gentleman.

"When homeless people were housed throughout Newport during the first lockdown, this gentleman was missed because no one knew about him, as he genuinely didn’t know there was people out there who could help.

“I hope sharing this story lets people know that they can ask for help; there is nothing to be ashamed about.”