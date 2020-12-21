Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Violet Rose Wright was born on October 27 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6lb 9oz. She is the first child of Chloe Gallear and Joseph Wright, of Newport.

Archie Larcombe arrived on October 27 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 13oz. His mum and dad are Abigail Larcombe and Joseph Lord, of Newport, and his big brother is Noah Larcombe (17 months).

Minnie Roux Stock was born on November 12 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 8oz. She is the first child of Nicole Read and Ryan Stock, of Bassaleg.

Keegan-Clark Ricky Rogers made his entrance on October 30 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 5oz. His parents are Paige Skuse Matthew Rogers, of Pontnewydd, and his big brother is Joey-James Michael Rogers.

Luca Jack Thomas was born on November 26 at The Grange Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 12oz. His parents are Rebecca Huxton and Lee Thomas, of Cefn Fforest, Blackwood. His siblings are McCauley (20), Ieuan (18), Chad (18), Alex (15) Aidan (13), Evaleigh (10) and Carson (eight).

River Ivy Skyla Williams was born on March 26 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 14oz. Her mum is Morgan Williams, of Newport, and her big sister is Willow Ivy Marie Williams (three).

Charlie-Rae Phillips arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on September 29, weighing 7lb 8oz. She is the first child of Nyeve Williams and Tylor Phillips, of Gelligaer. Nyeve said: "I was in labour for more than 70 hours. My grandfather passed away three hours after our baby was born but he got to see a photo of her just before he passed!"

Myles Ryan Billingham was born on November 5 at Ystrad Mynach Hospital weighing 7lb 13.5oz. She is the first child of Joshua Billingham and Stacey Challenger, of Tirybirth.

Isabelle Kilby was born on October 5 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lbs 2oz. She is the first child of Jessican Beynon and Robert Kilby, of Blackwood.