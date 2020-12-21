A NEWPORT man jumped into a river to rescue two people whose car came off the road near Pen-y-Fan last week.

Harry Blackburn, 22, had gone walking with friends at the national park, but on returning to the Pont Cwm y Fedwen car park, came across the accident.

“We got back to the car park and as we got to the car, my two friends had run down to this bridge around 200-300 yards away,” he said.

“They said they heard a screech and a bang. I didn’t hear that, but I heard them screaming so I ran down after them.

READ MORE:

“It was pitch black, but we could see the car had flipped in the river. My other friends had run down, and I heard them saying they couldn’t see anyone moving in the car.

“I just thought I needed to get down there as nobody’s going to get here on time.

“I managed to find a way down the right-hand side of the bridge and got my torch out. I didn’t know what I was getting into. All I knew was it was filling with water and I needed to get them out.

“I’ll never forger the driver’s face as I helped him out – his eyes were wide and, as I got him out, he looked up and took a massive gasp of air. I helped him to the shore and gave him my phone to shine a light on the car.

“I saw the second person in the car had a gash on his skull and wasn’t moving. I carried him out, and one of my friends helped carry them both up the bank.

“The car stank of smoke and petrol and when I opened the door, smoke came out. The back of the car was all caved in and was filling with smoke and water.

“We got them out of their wet clothes and waited for their friends to come back – they had driven further on to get somewhere they could get signal to call the emergency services.

The car came off the road into a river near Pont Cwm y Fedwen car park at Pen-y-Fan. Picture: Harry Blackburn.

“I came back and got back home around 9-9.30pm. I told my parents and broke it down for them, but I think the adrenaline was still going; I couldn’t really get to sleep that night, or the night after. Even now I’m still in shock a bit.

“It was surreal. It was all such a blur – there was no time to think.

“If we hadn’t of done something, I just don’t know what would have happened. I was just relieved with how it ended; it could’ve been so much worse.

“It wasn’t just me though, we all played our part. It was me in the water, but we all helped get them to safety. The driver sent me a message the next day thanking me. I’m glad they are okay. It could’ve been a whole other story.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed two crews from Merthyr were called to attend the incident at Ystrad Gynwyn at 6.01pm on December 12, with a stop message coming through at 7.20pm.