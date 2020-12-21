150 NEW jobs will be created across Newport and Monmouthshire as telecommunications company MJ Quinn has expanded into south Wales.
Around 15 of these will be office-based, with the rest based in field.
The expansion of the Merseyside-based company is creating a total of 400 new jobs across north west England and south Wales following a contract award by Openreach.
As part of the expansion, MJ Quinn has opened a logistics centre on Curlew Close in Newport, which will house both office and logistics functions.
Alan O’Prey, managing director, MJ Quinn, said: “It is a fantastic accolade for MJ Quinn to be playing such an integral part in building fibre networks for the future. Most recently we have witnessed the vital importance of having access to reliable and robust networks.
“MJ Quinn are passionate advocates of local jobs for local people and our in-house Recruitment Team will be working tirelessly over the next few months to recruit, train and deploy the next generation of engineers.
“We are committed to working with our local communities to plug skills gaps and provide work experience to those who need it most.
“Through our partnership with Openreach, our team will support generations of people in gaining access to technologies, enhancing their professional and personal lives, leaving a legacy for many, many years to come.”