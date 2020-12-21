SAINSBURY'S has warned that some products could be missing from shelves in the coming days due to restrictions at ports amid the ongoing border crisis.

The warning comes as Boris Johnson is set to hold crisis talks today after France banned lorries from travelling from the UK.

With France suspending all traffic from the UK for 48 hours, it raised fears that trade flows could be severely disrupted while passengers across Europe could be left stranded in the final run-up to Christmas.

However, the supermarket confirmed food for a traditional Christmas lunch is available and already in the country so disruptions should not affect celebrations this Christmas.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “All products for the Great British Christmas lunch are already in the country and we have plenty of these.

“We are also sourcing everything we can from the UK and looking into alternative transport for product sourced from Europe.

“If nothing changes, we will start to see gaps over the coming days on lettuce, some salad leaves, cauliflowers, broccoli and citrus fruit – all of which are imported from the Continent at this time of year.

“We hope the UK and French governments can come to a mutually agreeable solution that prioritises the immediate passage of produce and any other food at the ports.”

The chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation has told the UK there is no need to panic buy as a result of France’s ban on freight lorries from the UK.

Ian Wright told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning that there is, however, concern around food supplies in the long term, particularly over Christmas.

He said: “The problem is the return journey of drivers coming to the UK. If they cannot be guaranteed either that they will get out of the UK because of the congestion or that they will be able to secure a return journey full of whatever product it is, that’s going to make it much more unlikely for them to come in the first place.

“And, over time, because the transport system requires these round trips, that will reduce the ability of us to bring food into the country after Christmas if that takes effect.

“We need a pragmatic solution that gets drivers across the border and into the UK by whatever route in exactly the same way we had throughout the lockdown in March and in the earlier part of the year.”

Meanwhile transport secretary, Grant Shappps has said the public will not notice any disruption in terms of supermarket shortages “for the most part” as a result of France’s freight lorry ban.

"I think people should go about their business as usual."



Transport Secretary @grantshapps says there is no reason not to buy more food than they would normally over Christmas, amid a ban on hauliers crossing from France into the UK.



Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/9hWqHYJGrf pic.twitter.com/U5hkwI8rvD — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 21, 2020

The transport secretary said hauliers were “quite used to anticipating disruption”, adding there were variations in supply “all the time”.

He told Sky News on Monday: “The absolute key is to get this resolved as soon as possible. I’ll be speaking again to my opposite number Jean-Baptiste (Djebbari) later this morning.

“There’s a meeting taking place actually right now in Europe about it, in order to co-ordinate approaches.

“It’s not really in anybody’s particular interest to not have hauliers going across, not least because they are mostly European hauliers and the goods are mostly theirs, so they will not want them perishing any more than we would want the border closed.”

Asked if consumers will see shortages in supermarkets, Mr Shapps added: “The supply chain is pretty robust in as much as you get variations in supply all the time. For the most part, people won’t notice it.”