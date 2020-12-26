EVERYTHING from our jobs to where we live will affect how much we pay for our car insurance, and now new data suggests where we leave our car overnight is key a better deal.

While a locked garage might seem like the obvious answer, according to analysis of insurance data by comparison site Quotezone, it’s not even in the top three.

Carports came out as the cheapest location, with average premiums for cars kept under the shelters coming in at £561. However, with just 0.5 per cent of policy holders using them they’re a rare choice of overnight parking location.

MORE NEWS:

Most common is a private driveway. According to the figures, 56 per cent of drivers keep their car on their driveway overnight, with average premiums of £653 per year - more than £140 cheaper than parking it on the street outside their home, which is the second most common location.

A locked garage is the third most popular parking spot but fourth in terms of affordability, with average premiums of £772.

Parking on a road away from home proved the most expensive place to park at night, coming in at an average of £1,063

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk, commented: “It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that parking your car off the road is likely to result in cheaper insurance premiums than if you parked on the roadside. After all, cars parked on the road have a higher risk of being sideswiped by a passing vehicle or rear-ended by another motorist attempting to park. Cars parked on the road are also more attractive to would-be thieves as they don’t have to come onto your property to gain access to the vehicle.

“However, many motorists might be surprised to realise just how much they could save by parking off the road. Only 13 per cent of people use their garage to store their car. If you currently use your garage for extra storage or a home office then now might be the time for a clear out, to see if you can unlock some savings.

“Most cars now come with alarms, immobilisers and trackers but you can take extra precautions by not leaving valuables in plain sight for opportunistic thieves, choose well-lit areas or add outdoor lighting. Dash cams can be ideal for those who have to park their cars on the road and CCTV cameras can help for secure or unsecure garages and driveways.”