A MAN who has been on the run for sixteen years has been arrested after he was found walking along the M4.
South Wales Police were called to a report of a man walking down the M4.
The man was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally. However, after officers made enquiries, they discovered that he had in fact been on the run for 16 years - wanted for causing death by dangerous driving in the Gwent Police area.
The South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit said: "We attended a call for a male walking on M4.
"He was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.
"Enquiries have revealed him to be wanted for causing death by dangerous driving in Gwent Police area, having been on the run for sixteen years."
