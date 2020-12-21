A MONMOUTHSHIRE road has been closed after an accident.
Mitchel Troy Road has been closed in both directions from from Penalt turn off to Common Road.
The AA is reporting are heavy delays entering Mitchel Troy from both directions.
Drivers have been advised to find an alternative route for their journeys.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.