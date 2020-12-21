THERE have been three deaths in Gwent in relation to coronavirus in the past 24 hours – out of 10 across Wales.

This brings the total in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 596 according to Public Health Wales, although the number is known to be higher.

Across Wales, there have been 2,563 newly reported cases. 171 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 140 in Newport, 89 in Torfaen, 63 in Blaenau Gwent and 47 in Monmouthshire.

Caerphilly borough recorded the sixth highest case numbers in Wales, behind Cardiff on 301, Swansea on 265, Bridgend on 254, Neath Port Talbot on 227 and Rhondda Cynon Taf on 181.

Here is where all of the new coronavirus cases have been reported.

Cardiff – 301

Swansea – 265

Bridgend – 254

Neath Port Talbot – 227

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 181

Caerphilly – 171

Carmarthenshire – 159

Newport – 140

Wrexham – 126

Vale of Glamorgan – 112

Torfaen – 89

Flintshire – 86

Merthyr Tydfil – 86

Blaenau Gwent – 63

Monmouthshire – 47

Powys – 37

Pembrokeshire – 36

Ceredigion - 27

Denbighshire – 25

Gwynedd – 18

Conwy – 13

Anglesey – 7

Unknown location – 23

Resident outside of Wales - 70