THERE have been three deaths in Gwent in relation to coronavirus in the past 24 hours – out of 10 across Wales.
This brings the total in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to 596 according to Public Health Wales, although the number is known to be higher.
Across Wales, there have been 2,563 newly reported cases. 171 of these were recorded in Caerphilly, 140 in Newport, 89 in Torfaen, 63 in Blaenau Gwent and 47 in Monmouthshire.
Caerphilly borough recorded the sixth highest case numbers in Wales, behind Cardiff on 301, Swansea on 265, Bridgend on 254, Neath Port Talbot on 227 and Rhondda Cynon Taf on 181.
MORE NEWS:
- Non-essential items closed off in supermarkets ahead of Christmas
- Coronavirus latest as First Minister to give update as coronavirus cases continue to rise
- What are the rules in Wales for household bubbles at Christmas
Here is where all of the new coronavirus cases have been reported.
Cardiff – 301
Swansea – 265
Bridgend – 254
Neath Port Talbot – 227
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 181
Caerphilly – 171
Carmarthenshire – 159
Newport – 140
Wrexham – 126
Vale of Glamorgan – 112
Torfaen – 89
Flintshire – 86
Merthyr Tydfil – 86
Blaenau Gwent – 63
Monmouthshire – 47
Powys – 37
Pembrokeshire – 36
Ceredigion - 27
Denbighshire – 25
Gwynedd – 18
Conwy – 13
Anglesey – 7
Unknown location – 23
Resident outside of Wales - 70
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment