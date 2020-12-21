THE BOSS of bed and mattress retailer Bensons for Beds described tier four measures across England and Wales as a "significant blow to homeware retailers".

The retailer has closed 52 stores across England and Wales as a result of the new measures, including its Cwmbran store.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said he was extremely disappointed by the short notice for these new measures.

“No-one more than us wants a return to normality as quickly as possible, and we accept the need for tougher measures," he said.

“However, this move is a significant blow to homeware retailers who rely on a peak trading period centred around post-Christmas sales, rather than the run-up to December 25.

“And because of the impact on our people – we will have no choice but to furlough a significant number of our store colleagues after Christmas – we share their dismay at having their Christmas plans turned upside down.

“We’re truly sorry for the new disruption to their lives with just seven hours’ notice. While we know they understand this was out-of-our control, that doesn’t make the reality any less acceptable.

“Retailers like us are now in a twilight zone – an open-ended shutdown across a large portion of Britain – that will make the nation’s recovery that much harder in 2021.

“What’s more there is simply no discernible logic to the decision to treat all non-food retailers in the same way.”