A DRUG trafficker was jailed after he was caught by plain-clothes police dealing cannabis near a school during the middle of the day.

Joe Hughes, 21, of Cedar Road, Trinant, near Newbridge, also had more than £5,000 in cash stashed away in a safe in his bedroom.

Steven Donoghue, prosecuting, said the plain-clothes officers saw the defendant carry out a drug deal in his home village.

Hughes got into the front passenger seat of a black Skoda where the exchange happened with the driver at around 2pm on Thursday, October 15.

Mr Donoghue told Cardiff Crown Court: “He then exited the vehicle and went towards a shop. He stood outside and was on his mobile phone.

“The defendant was carrying a man bag and inside was £350 in cash, a Nokia mobile phone, a burner phone primarily used for drug dealing, 22 snap bags of cannabis, an iPhone and two bags of white powder which was later identified as cocaine.

“He was arrested in the middle of the village around 100 metres from the local school where a large group of people had gathered.”

The incident happened during term time, the court heard.

Mr Donoghue said a search of the defendant’s home then took place.

Placed in a safe was £5,160 in cash, cannabis and two BB guns.

A butterfly knife was found hidden under the floorboards.

The prosecutor added: “When the defendant was interviewed by the police he told them he didn’t think of himself as a drug dealer but a ‘weed enthusiast’.”

Hughes pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, mitigating, said her client was a qualified mechanic who had suffered with mental health difficulties.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, told Hughes: “You were dealing class A and class B drugs over an extended period of time.

“This was a well organised and successful operation. The proximity of the school is an aggravating factor.”

The defendant was jailed for two years and four months.

Hughes is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on March 15.