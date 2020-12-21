ARMED police were called out to reports of a "serious assault" in Pill on Sunday.
Officers were called out to Commercial Road shortly after 3.45pm.
A 36-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital, and police do not believe his injuries to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a serious assault in Commercial Road, Pill, Newport on Sunday, December 20 shortly after 3.45pm.
"A 36-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been discharged from hospital.
"Armed officers were in attendance as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and local officers.
"Enquires are ongoing.
"Anyone with any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 2000459650 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
