FIRE crews rescued a driver from a car stranded in high water.
Firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to Mitchell Troy after a car became stuck this morning.
Specialist equipment was used to rescue the driver from the car, who was left in the care of paramedics.
The fire service are warning drivers to be extra wary of high waters given the heavy rain across Gwent in the last few days.
A spokesman said: "This morning multiple crews attended a water rescue involving a single vehicle in Mitchell Troy.
"Following heavy rain over the last couple of days, be aware that river levels will be high.
"Following heavy rain over the last couple of days, be aware that river levels will be high.
"Please take care."
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report of a car in the river off Mitchel Troy Road, Monmouth, shortly after 8.40am this morning.
"The ambulance and fire service were in attendance.
"No serious injuries reported.
"The car has been recovered."