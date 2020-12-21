PEOPLE who have had to cancel train journeys due to the change in coronavirus restrictions in Wales will be able to get their tickets refunded, first minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.

Many passengers had pre-booked their tickets for visiting family members while the five-day relaxation of travel restrictions was still in place, but on Saturday, the first minister said household mixing would only be allowed on Christmas Day itself.

Earlier on Monday, the UK Government's transport secretary Grant Shapps announced refunds would be provided for cancelled rail and coach bookings in England for the previous Christmas travel window of December 23 to 27, as long as they were purchased after the travel window was announced on November 24 and before it was amended on December 19.

And Transport for Wales would honour a similar agreement, Mr Drakeford confirmed. However, he added that he would be seeking assurances from the Treasury on how this was being funded in England.

"Transport for Wales, which is the part of the transport network in Wales that we most directly have accountability for has already said that it will be offering refunds," he said.

"We are seeking some urgent clarification from the Treasury as to where the funding is coming from for the promise that's been made in England.

"I've had to say number of times here that Treasury needs to understand that it is a Treasury for the whole of the United Kingdom, not simply the Treasury for the UK government.

"If money is being supplied in order to be able to recompense people in England then the consequences of that must be felt in our budget so that we can do the same."