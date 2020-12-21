THE Welsh Government is working with unions to ensure key workers who are working on Christmas Day do not miss out on spending time with their families.
Under the new restrictions brought in over the weekend, December 25 is now the only day a household can mix with another household, excluding support bubbles.
However, this has left people who will be working on Christmas Day unable to meet up with their bubble and follow the restrictions.
But, speaking in a press conference earlier today, first Minister Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government is hoping to give key workers a chance to celebrate the holiday.
"There will be people who will be working on this Christmas Day to allow the rest of us to be able to have that day to be with a small number of other members of our family," he said.
"We are discussing with the TUC (Trades Union Congress) and others whether it would be possible to offer those people who are working on that day any compensatory arrangements.
"They are reasonably complicated in a practical sense but I can assure you we are discussing them here in the Welsh Government and in response to views put to us by the Wales TUC."