POLICE have warned residents caught flouting coronavirus regulations over Christmas that enforcement action will be taken against them.

With Wales entering a level four lockdown, stay at home restrictions are in place and the number of people you can mix with on Christmas Day has been cut.

Gwent Police are calling on Gwent residents to be "sensible and mindful" this Christmas to reduce the strain on emergency services and the NHS.

However, they have warned those caught flouting the rules that enforcement action will be taken.

Chief constable of Gwent Police, Pam Kelly said: "This Christmas is going to be different for everyone, the latest restrictions in Wales means that people may not be able to see their loved ones or celebrate the festive period as planned.

READ MORE:

"We're fortunate that the overwhelming majority of our communities have responded positively and are continuing to comply with the guidelines in this incredible difficult period.

"My ask is that people do all they can to keep themselves, their loved ones and their wider communities safe and follow the guidance to help limit the spread of the virus.

"By being sensible and mindful of the guidelines, we can lessen the strain on our partners, especially the other emergency services, our local authorities and the NHS.

"Officers will be continuing to engage and encourage everyone to do all that they can.

"However, our message is clear for the minority that flout the restrictions - we will take enforcement action."