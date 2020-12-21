FIRST minister Mark Drakeford dismissed ideas that the Welsh Government acted "too slow" in announcing lockdown measures just hours before they would be introduced.

Mr Drakeford announced the closure of non-essential retailers in Wales on Saturday, with tier four restrictions then coming into force at midnight on Sunday.

This led many shoppers to rush out to complete their Christmas shopping, with large queues forming outside Smyths Toys in Newport.

But when asked if the Welsh Government acted too slowly, forcing this short gap between the announcement and the closure of businesses, the first minister said he didn't think that was fair.

"I’ve come to these press conferences regularly over the last fortnight having to announce further restrictions on life here in Wales - whether it was the closure of parts of hospitality; whether it was the way which school terms ended," he said.

"On Wednesday of last week I announced a level four lockdown here in Wales immediately after Christmas, so I don't think it will be a fair thing to say at all that we've been slow to act.

"We have acted in response to the views of clinicians, and in response to the rising cases.

"What was different this weekend was that we had a new explanation for what we are seeing. The rate of increase here in Wales this new variant with its transmissibility - the speed with which it spreads - and that's why we had to bring forward or plans for a tier four set of restrictions across Wales from an immediate post-Christmas period to the weekend.

"I think at every stage we have done our best to follow the science to act on that advice and that's what we were doing on Saturday."

Deputy chief medical officer for Wales Professor Chris Jones said: "It is clear that the public health situation in Wales has been a cause of concern for some weeks despite the restrictions that are in place, but the issue of the new virus variant is very, very recent indeed.

"We only need to know about such variants when they take off and demonstrate their competitive success against the previous versions of the virus and that only became clear at the end of last week.

"Over 60 per cent of cases in London are now due to this virus variant. I think once you know that, you know that this is a highly transmissible agent and that it will just take off and our figures will just get worse unless you take immediate action and that clearly happened over the weekend."