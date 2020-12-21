THE Welsh Government is continuing to monitor travel problems following an urgent cross-government meeting after ferry passengers in Wales were banned from entering the Republic of Ireland.

It came as France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

The Republic of Ireland is allowing freight and essential travel from ports in North Wales and West Wales, but has said other visitors will not be granted entry.

Following the urgent meeting, a Welsh Government spokesman said: "The first minister attended a COBR civil contingencies committee meeting earlier today, which was chaired by the prime minister.

"The first ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland, along with UK cabinet ministers, were also in attendance.

"It was convened to look urgently at the impact the spread of a new variant of coronavirus is having in the UK, and the subsequent decisions to increase measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“On the impact of the travel bans imposed by European partners, the First Minister updated the meeting on the current situation at Welsh ports.

"While traffic management plans are not needed at this point, the First Minister made clear that arrangements with the Irish Republic were very important in sustaining that position. UK-wide supply chains for food, medical supplies, PPE and vaccines are robust.

“The Welsh Government will continue to closely monitor the situation in the days ahead.”

Earlier in the day, first minister Mark Drakeford had tweeted: “We’re monitoring the situation at our ports closely. I have requested urgent talks with UK Government to discuss the situation further, particularly implications for Welsh ports.

“Our priority is to protect the interest of people and businesses in Wales.”

Per the Irish government’s 48-hour ban, Irish Ferries, which has routes between Holyhead and Dublin, as well as Pembroke Dock and Rosslare, has banned all travel except for essential travel and freight, while Stena Line has done the same for its route between Holyhead and Dublin, as well as Fishguard to Rosslare.