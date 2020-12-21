SCIENTISTS in the UK now have "high confidence" that a new coronavirus strain spreads faster.

The new mutated virus found in the UK is likely to become the dominant global strain of Covid-19, another scientist added.

Peter Horby, chairman of NervTag, told a Science Media Centre briefing: “This afternoon more than a dozen scientists met again, with some new faces who weren’t at the Friday meeting.

“We went through all the data again and the additional analysis, both on bigger data sets and using different methods.

“The conclusion this afternoon is that we now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the UK.”

While, Calum Semple, professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the new strain is infecting many more people in the same amount of time that the previous variant did.

READ MORE:

When asked on Sky News whether the mutant coronavirus will become the dominant strain around the world, he said: “I suspect it will, or strains like it will.

“Because the virus has the evolutionary advantage in transmitting more quickly, it will out-compete all the other strains, and so it will naturally do that.

“As immunity comes into the community more widely, then you’ll start to see more pressure on the virus and you’re more likely to see other escapes of other variations.”

He said this is not a surprise as the UK deals with evolving strains of the flu virus every year, and described the UK as a world leader in identifying and understanding how diseases behave.

Prof Semple said it was too early to be sure how a vaccine will behave with the new strain, adding: “We do not yet have herd immunity despite those people that think herd immunity is going to be the salvation.

“We won’t have it until a very large number of people have been vaccinated.”