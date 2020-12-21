Supermarkets nationwide have revealed their new festive opening times so you can shop safely this year.

As the big day gets closer Tesco, ASDA, Aldi and Lidl have been among supermarkets to reveal they will be increasing trading hours to allow customers more time to shop.

Many of the main supermarkets have also announced that they will be closing on Boxing Day this year to give their key workers a well-deserved break over the festive period.

Here are the supermarket opening times over Christmas and New Year:

Aldi

Aldi will be open for longer in the run-up to Christmas Eve with their hours extended from 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday.

Monday 21 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Tuesday 22 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Wednesday 23 Dec - 07:00-23:00

Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Sunday 27 Dec - 10:00-16:00

Monday 28 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 29 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 30 Dec - 08:00-20:00

Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00

Friday 1 Jan - Closed

Saturday 2 Jan - 08:00-22:00

To check your local store use the store finder.

Lidl

Lidl have also updated their opening times over the festive period, differing between the nations on certain days.

As always, be sure to check your nearest shop on the store finder.

Monday 21 Dec - 07:00-22:00

Tuesday 22 Dec - 07:00-22:00

Wednesday 23 Dec - 07:00-22:00

Christmas Eve - 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal

Monday 28 Dec - Open as normal

Tuesday 29 Dec - Open as normal

Wednesday 30 Dec - Open as normal

Thursday 31 Dec - 08:00-18:00

Friday 1 Jan - Closed

Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal

Tesco

Larger Tesco stores will be open 24-hours a day until Christmas eve, with 300 stores extending their hours between now and December 24.

Smaller stores will be open between 5am and 11pm, but always use the store locator to find what times your nearest shop is open.

Tesco have not yet announced their opening times between Christmas and New Year but it is likely they will close on the bank holidays - Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Sainsbury's

Along with the other big supermarkets, Sainsbury's has revealed they will be extending their opening times up to Christmas.

90 per-cent of Sainsbury's stores will remain open between 6am - midnight between December 21 and 23.

Christmas Eve - 06:00-19:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 10:00 - 17:00

Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal

Monday 28 Dec - 08:00 - 20:00

Tuesday 29 Dec - 07:00 - 21:00

Wednesday 30 Dec - 07:00 - 21:00

Thursday 31 Dec - 07:00 - 19:00

Friday 1 Jan - 09:00 - 19:00

Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal

Opening hours between Christmas and New Year will vary between stores so use the store finder to check.

Waitrose

Waitrose shops have varying opening times, however most will be open for extended hours closing at 11pm in the run-up to Christmas.

Christmas Eve - 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 08:00 - 18:00

New Year's Day - Closed

Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal

ASDA

The supermarket giant has not yet announced its Christmas opening times, but we will update this page when they do.

They have announced that their stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Morrisons

Monday 21 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00

Tuesday 22 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00

Wednesday 23 Dec - 06:00 - 00:00

Christmas Eve - 06:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - 09:00 - 18:00

Sunday 27 Dec - Open as normal

Monday 28 Dec - Open as normal

Tuesday 30 Dec - Open as normal

New Year's Eve - 07:00 - 18:00

New Year's Day - 9:00 - 18:00

Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal

Check your nearest store using their store finder.

Marks and Spencer

The opening hours at Marks and Sparks have seen their biggest shake-up ever this year with many stores staying open until midnight for the first time.

Around 400 M&S food halls will stay open until midnight over the 21-23 December period. The other shops will be open until 10pm.

Christmas Eve - Stores closing early, all stores shut by 7pm.

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - Stores closing early, all stores shut by 7pm.

New Year's Day - Only half of their stores nationwide will be open - 10:00 - 18:00.

Saturday 2 Jan - Open as normal

Find your nearest store on their website.

