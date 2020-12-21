A NUMBER of vans have been targeted by criminals in Gwent, police are warning.
Items have been stolen from a number of Ford Transit vans which have been broken into in Cwmbran recently.
Gwent Police are appealing for information from anyone who may know anything.
They are advising van owners not leave valuable goods in their vans overnight.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Torfaen officers said: "A number of Ford Transit vans in the Cwmbran area have been targeted and items stolen from within.
"We ask that you don't leave valuable goods in your vehicle overnight.
"If you have any information, please email cwmbran@gwent.pnn.police.uk."