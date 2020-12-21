Given the difficult circumstances we’ve faced, I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect and share some thoughts on this past year.

2020 has been trying - for everyone. Even before coronavirus, we saw people losing their homes as a result of the floods and extreme weather. Without even having time to recover from that, these families were thrown into the midst of a global pandemic.

Nobody could have predicted or prepared us for what the year has brought. However, amongst the grief and the frustrations, there have been some moments of magic which have really emphasised an important message for me.

The compassion shown throughout the communities of Caerphilly has shone very brightly during what has been particularly dark times. The joint efforts of individuals sacrificing their time, their finances and even their health to look out for others, has been heart-warming to see.

We saw hundreds of volunteers signing up to support their neighbours throughout the first lockdown; we saw businesses adapting so they could continue to serve us whilst simultaneously protecting us; there were individuals who continued to go to work every day during a hugely terrifying time – ensuring we could all still be cared for, still eat and for our rubbish to still be taken away.

There are so many I could mention, unfortunately I just don’t have the space here to be able to do so.

What this year has really shown me is that regardless of our differences and regardless of our religious or political beliefs - when things are hard, we really need each other.

On that note, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the residents of my constituency area of Caerphilly who have adhered to the government measures this year; to all the businesses that have been through so much over past months and to every key worker who gave their all to look after us - thank you.

This will not be a regular Christmas, but we must continue to remember why we have all sacrificed so much this year. This winter season will be difficult, but we can get through it - together.

Wishing you all a safe and joyful Christmas, with hope for a brighter new year.