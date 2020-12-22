Are you still in need of some last minute Christmas gifts? There is no need to panic.

While Saturday's lockdown announcement may have caught many off guard, many stores across Newport and Gwent are still offering click and collect up to Christmas Eve.

The new regulations allow stores to operate a click and collect service, which is contact free.

These are some of the stores where you can still grab those late gifts before the big day on December 25.

Smyths Toys

Located in Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, the retailer says click and collect is available in all stores in London, Wales and the South of England.

The store is open 9am to 9pm daily.

Photo ID and proof of the ready for collection email are required.

Argos

Click and collect is offered at Argos throughout this week at the Albany Street store.

Opening hours today and tomorrow are 6am to 11.59pm, and 6am to 7pm on Thursday.

Argos in Cwmbran Sainsbury is open for click and collect 8am to 9pm until Thursday.

Argos in King Street, Abergavenny, will offer click and collect from 8am to 6pm until Thursday.

Ebbw Vale Argos at The Walk Retail Centre will offer click and collect from 8am to 7pm Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8am to 6pm on Thursday.

The Range, East Retail Park, Newport

The store is offering a reserve and collect service via its website.

You can get your order delivered to the store for a a one-off £3.95 delivery fee.

Proof of ID is need to pick up and your order will be held at your chosen store for 10 days.

The store is open for collections between 8.30am to 8pm this week.

Waterstones

The bookstore in Commercial Street, Newport, will continue to take click and collect orders online or over the phone up to Christmas Eve.

You will need to bring your click and collect order number with your to pick up your items, either on a printed copy of your email or on your phone.

It is also possible to order for home delivery before 3pm today and receive the delivery in time for Christmas.

Asda

Some non-essential items are closed to shoppers such as clothes at the Pill store.

However, click and collect is in operation, and stores remain open over the period of tier four restrictions.

M&S

There is still time to get your click and collect orders in for clothing, home items (excluding furniture) and beauty products at Marks & Spencers.

Order by 6pm on Wednesday to be able to pick up your delivery in store before the deadline on Christmas Eve.

While you cannot collect them in store, flowers can also be ordered for delivery by midday on Wednesday to arrive before Christmas.

Dunelm

Stores across Wales are closed in line with the new regulations, however, Dunelm are still offering their click and collect service.

Newport's Dunelm store, in Spytty Road, is currently click and collect only as a result.

They are open between 9am and 9pm today and tomorrow, and from 9am until 4pm on Christmas Eve.

It is also possible to have your items delivered to your car.

