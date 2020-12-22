A DRUG trafficker who racked up his third cannabis dealing conviction by the age of 24 is behind bars.
Marcus Reynolds was locked up after he was caught selling dope while riding on his mountain bike in the Maesglas area of Newport.
Prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan told Cardiff Crown Court how he arrested when he was cycling along Winchester Close.
The defendant, of Maesglas Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property.
He was convicted of trafficking the class B drug in 2019 and earlier this year, Miss Wynn Morgan said.
Gareth Williams, representing Reynolds, said in mitigation: “It is not easy to be in custody and his cellmate has tested positive for coronavirus.
“The defendant is lacking in self-confidence and suffered years of bullying when he was in school.”
The judge, Recorder Simon Mills, told Reynolds: “You’ve got to stop supplying cannabis.”
He jailed the defendant for 22 months.
Reynolds is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in April.