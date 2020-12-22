ONE in three households in Wales are expected to celebrate Christmas with people virtually this year.

With new, stricter restrictions over the festive period now in place, turning to Zoom or another video calling service is going to be the only option for many people wanting to connect and chat safely with loved ones.

In a recent YouGov poll for Park Christmas Savings, one in three households in Wales expect to embrace Zoom this year.

Latest Ofcom figures show that the pandemic has seen a 2,000 per cent rise in the use of Zoom in the UK, with 659,000 users in January this year, rocketing to 13 million by April 2020.

But what can families do to still connect with loved ones and yet stay Covid-safe?

The answer, according to top Zoom expert Louise Irvine, is to get to grips with video-calling now so that by the time Christmas comes round connecting virtually to friends and family far and wide will be a fun and joyful experience.

While office workers and business have had months to embrace Zoom, getting to grips with it for families and novices is a real challenge.

Ms Irvine said: “Just like the Royals, this year families all over the UK will be turning to technology to safely connect with loved ones.

"While many office workers have had to get to grips with it for months, millions of ordinary families are still unsure of how it works.

"I quickly realised that while those who use it for work feel confident with the tech, ordinary families and mums at home, can find it intimidating and yet they want to safely have Zoom chats and enjoy the joy of Christmas.

"I want to reassure families that with a few tips and a smart set-up, anyone can enjoy great Zoom video calls and enjoy a wonderful Christmas get together virtually."

READ MORE:

She added: “This means families can have virtual reunions with loved ones all over the world by video and not just those who they can’t be with in a festive three-household bubble.

"It’s a new and very safe way of doing Christmas and, just like the Queen, anyone of any age can learn how to make the best of it."

These are the top five tips for a family Christmas over Zoom:

Laptop or phone camera position – ensure the laptop is high up and the camera lens is in a "looking down” view. Clean the lens, you’d be amazed how many people have blurry cameras.

Lighting – ideally choose a position where there is lots of natural light so everyone can see you clearly on-screen or switch on the lights and add a table lamp near the side of the camera to boost reflection. Avoid lights from behind you as you will look much darker

Background – for a video chat make sure your background isn't too "busy" or distracting. Pick an unfussy or blank wall near the Christmas tree or curtains. If you like, you can even download a fun free festive digital Zoom background from Park Christmas Savings.

Sound quality – make sure your volume is turned up. It can help to use headphones, especially if they have a mic on them. If you are in a group keep the space in front of the laptop/phone mic clear.