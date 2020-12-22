CHEPSTOW School hosted it's own 'Santa Dash' to end what has been a very difficult term for the pupils.

The idea was that Santa's sleigh had broken down in Chepstow and they needed to run 1,998.8 miles to get it back to Lapland so Father Christmas could still make his annual Christmas Eve trip around the world delivering presents.

Pupils from Chepstow School take part in the Santa Dash and raise money for charity at the same time

Dell School pupils help to Save Christmas

Staff at Chepstow School get into the spirit of the occasion

Eleri Jones, of Chepstow School, said: "We wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer and ensure pupils have some enjoyment and well-being at the end of what has been a very difficult term.

"We invited all the local primary schools (The Dell, Shirenewton, St Mary’s, Thornwell, Archbishop Rowan Williams, Magor and Rogiet) to help us with this challenge. We asked all pupils and staff to complete a minimum of one mile per pupil to travel the distance to Lapland to help save Christmas.

Pupils from Rogiet School take part in the Santa Dash

Shirenewton School pupils enjoying the Santa Dash

"The pupils all wore Christmas jumpers and any other Christmas outfits that they wish too. Year groups across Monmouthshire took part within their bubbles throughout the day."

In the end everyone taking part brought the total of miles ran to 2,216.

The pupils from Chepstow School also decided to donate money for Motor Neurone Disease through the Doddy Weir Charity.

During the event there was also a live link to all the schools with Santa in Lapland who congratulated the pupils on their achievements and wished everyone a very merry Christmas.

