THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for offences such as ram raiding, assault and dealing class A drugs.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Gareth James

A member of a “professional” gang of ram raiders got away with nearly £90,000 after stealing a cashpoint machine during a daring supermarket heist.

Gareth James, 38, and three accomplices used a digger to smash their way into the Co-op store in Garndiffaith, Pontypool.

Lowri Wynn Morgan, prosecuting, said the thieves then used the agricultural machine to lift the ATM on to a Mitsubishi pick-up truck before they sped off.

James, formerly of Ebbw Vale, was jailed for 16 months.

Ashley Deacon

Ashley Deacon stamped on a DJ’s head and kicked him on the floor when violence flared at a pub on a Friday night.

The 23-year-old attacked Gary Wright at Abertillery’s Rolling Mill following a brawl outside the venue.

Deacon, who has as 11 previous convictions for 32 offences including robbery, assaulting a police officer and burglary, was jailed for nine months.

Harris Mann

Drug dealer Harris Mann made a doomed escape bid to outrun police on an electric bike after he was suspected of trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.

The 21-year-old crashed into a barrier and tried to hide in a bush when he was spotted on Blackwater Close in the Bettws area of Newport.

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for three years.

Ross Mark Hutchings

Convicted drug dealer Ross Mark Hutchings was locked up for offering to supply thousands of pounds worth of cocaine and having a stun gun at his mum’s house.

The 31-year-old, of Vale Terrace, Tredegar, was jailed for nearly five years at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant was caught offering to supply cocaine following an investigation into another drug trafficker.

Lewis Wilkins

Drug dealer Lewis Wilkins spat at and bit police officers following his arrest for stealing a wallet from a clubber in Newport city centre.

He “adopted a fighting stance” after he pickpocketed James Phillips as his victim was leaving The Courtyard at around 4am.

Wilkins, of Dolphin Court, Pill, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, theft and assaulting police officers.

The 27-year-old was jailed for three years and eight months.

Leon Wells

A convicted killer and drug dealer was jailed after police caught him breaching his serious crime prevention order with a “burner phone” hidden in a Mercedes.

Leon Wells, 38, formerly of Tredegar, has served lengthy prison sentences in the past for manslaughter and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant: “You have a long history of being involved in drug dealing and serious organised crime.”

He was jailed for two years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court.