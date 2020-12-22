OF THE 15 areas of the UK with the highest rates of coronavirus, four are in Gwent, and 10 are in Wales, the latest figures show.
The latest figures released by the UK Government show Blaenau Gwent has the fifth highest rate of the infection in Wales, with 1,013.4 cases per 100,000 people. Newport is eighth with 911,6 cases per 100,000, while Caerphilly is 10th, with 863.7 per 100,000, and Torfaen is 13th, with 831.2 cases per 100,000.
The two areas with the highest rates in the whole of the UK are also in Wales - Merthyr Tydfil is top with 1,269.8 cases per 100,000 people and Bridgend is second with 1,145.9 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire is lower in the table, with a rate of 468.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Wales as a whole has the highest rate of the four UK nations, with 3,975.1 cases per 100,000 people. Scotland is second, with 2,069.3 per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 3,300.3. England has the lowest rate, with 3,149.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Here are the top 15 areas in the UK according to the UK Government, covering the week up to Wednesday, December 16:
- Merthyr Tydfil: 1,269.8 per 100,000 - 766 cases in the past week
- Bridgend: 1,145.9 per 100,000 - 1,685 cases in the past week
- Thurrock: 1,061.1 per 100,000 - 1,850 cases in the past week
- Havering: 1,036 per 100,000 - 2,689 cases in the past week
- Blaenau Gwent: 1,013.4 per 100,000 - 708 cases in the past week
- Neath Port Talbot: 992.2 per 100,000 - 1,422 cases in the past week
- Medway: 991.5 per 100,000 - 2,762 cases in the past week
- Newport: 911.6 per 100,000 - 1,410 cases in the past week
- Redbridge: 896.1 per 100,000 - 2,735 cases in the past week
- Caerphilly: 863.7 per 100,000 - 1,564 cases in the past week
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 840.6 per 100,000 - 2,028 cases in the past week
- Barking and Dagenham: 839.3 per 100,000 - 1,787 cases in the past week
- Torfaen: 831.2 per 100,000 - 781 cases in the past week
- Swansea: 781 per 100,000 - 1,929 cases in the past week
- Carmarthenshire: 742.2 per 100,000 - 1,401 cases in the past week