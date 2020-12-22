TRANSPORT for Wales is asking people to make only essential journeys while alert level four restrictions are in place.
Stay-at-home measures were introduced by the Welsh Government at midnight on Sunday, and while restrictions remain in place, people can only travel if their journey is essential.
This includes for reasons such as to go to work where it is not possible to work from home, for education, essential shopping or medical needs, or to provide care to a vulnerable person.
Restrictions around travel will be removed on Christmas Day, but TfW is reminding customers there are no rail services on December 25 and 26, which is standard every year.
James Price, chief executive of TfW, said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority at Transport for Wales and we fully support Welsh Government in moving to alert level four to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“During the restriction period, public transport will be for essential travel only and we’ll be running fewer services.
“For those who do need to make essential journeys, it’s vital customers plan ahead and check the timetable for any changes.”
More information can be found here.
Information about bus services over the Christmas period can be found at here.