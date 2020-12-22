IN A year like no other, many of us will be preparing for a day in front of the TV this Christmas with the usual festive parties cancelled.

With exciting new shows, classic favourites and Christmas movies planned for Christmas Day 2020, we will be spoilt for choice when deciding what to watch.

Here is a list of everything on TV on Christmas day. 

What will be on BBC One?

8:55am - The Gruffalo

9:25am - The Gruffalo's Child

9:50am - Lou

10:00am - Christmas Day Service

11:00am - The Snail and the Whale

11:25am - Zog

11:55am - Top of the Pops Christmas Special

12:55pm - BBC News, Weather

1:10pm - Inner Workings

1:15pm - Film: Early Man

2:35pm - Zog and the Flying Doctors

3:00pm - The Queen

3:10pm - Film: Coco

4:45pm - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

6:00pm - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel

7:00pm - Blankety Blank Christmas Special

7:40pm - Call the Midwife Christmas Special

9:10pm - EastEnders

10:05pm - Mrs Brown's Boys

10:35pm - The Vicar of Dibley

11:25pm - BBC News

11:35pm - Weather

11:40pm - On Christmas Night

11:45pm - Paul McCartney at the Cavern Club

MORE NEWS:

What will be on BBC Two?

9:00am - Reindeer Family & Me

10:00am - Inside the Christmas Factory

11:00am -  Gene Kelly: Talking Pictures

11:35am – Singin’ in the Rain

1:15pm – Some Like It Hot

3:15pm - Cue the Queen: Celebrating the Christmas Speech

4:15pm - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show

5:20pm – To the Manor Born

5:50pm – The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast

6:00pm - Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

7:40pm - Dad's Army

8:20pm - Victoria Wood's All Day Breakfast

9:10pm - Victoria Wood: The Secret List

10:10 - La La Land

What will be on ITV 1?

9:00am -Lorraine

10:00am This Morning

12:00pm - James Martin's Christmas Day 

2:00pm - Ainsley's Festive Food We Love

3:00pm - HM The Queen

3:10pm - You've Benn Framed!

3:40pm - Tenable Christmas Cracker

4:40pm – ITV Evening News

5:00pm – The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

6:00 pm – Emmerdale

7:00pm – Coronation Street

8:00pm - Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular

9:55pm - It's Clarkson on TV

10:35pm - It'll Be Alright on the Night at Christmas

11:35pm – ITV News

11:50pm -Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow: Christmas Special

What will be on Chanel 4?

9:00am - Garfield 2: A Tale of Two Kittens

10:35am – The Simpsons

11:55am - The Tiger Who Came to Tea

12:25pm – The Snowman

1:00pm – Father Christmas

1:30pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog

2:05pm - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020

3:20pm – Channel 4 News

3:25pm - Alternative Christmas Message 2020

3:30pm – The Italian Job

5:30pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:40pm - Quentin Blake's Clown

8:10pm - Escape to the Chateau at Christmas 2020

9:10pm – Gogglebox 2020

11:10pm – First Dates at Christmas

What will be on Channel 5?

9:00am – Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs

12:05pm – Oliver!

3:10pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

6:00pm - Pets Do the Funniest Things at Christmas

6:25pm - Briatain's Favouirte 80s Songs

9:00pm - Freddie Mercury: A Christmas Story

10:40pm - George Michael: Last Christmas