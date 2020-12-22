IN A year like no other, many of us will be preparing for a day in front of the TV this Christmas with the usual festive parties cancelled.
With exciting new shows, classic favourites and Christmas movies planned for Christmas Day 2020, we will be spoilt for choice when deciding what to watch.
Here is a list of everything on TV on Christmas day.
What will be on BBC One?
8:55am - The Gruffalo
9:25am - The Gruffalo's Child
9:50am - Lou
10:00am - Christmas Day Service
11:00am - The Snail and the Whale
11:25am - Zog
11:55am - Top of the Pops Christmas Special
12:55pm - BBC News, Weather
1:10pm - Inner Workings
1:15pm - Film: Early Man
2:35pm - Zog and the Flying Doctors
3:00pm - The Queen
3:10pm - Film: Coco
4:45pm - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special
6:00pm - Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel
7:00pm - Blankety Blank Christmas Special
7:40pm - Call the Midwife Christmas Special
9:10pm - EastEnders
10:05pm - Mrs Brown's Boys
10:35pm - The Vicar of Dibley
11:25pm - BBC News
11:35pm - Weather
11:40pm - On Christmas Night
11:45pm - Paul McCartney at the Cavern Club
MORE NEWS:
- Monmouthshire pupils run 2,216 miles in bid to save Christmas
- Newport stores offering click and collect before Christmas
- Newport drug trafficker jailed for dealing cannabis
What will be on BBC Two?
9:00am - Reindeer Family & Me
10:00am - Inside the Christmas Factory
11:00am - Gene Kelly: Talking Pictures
11:35am – Singin’ in the Rain
1:15pm – Some Like It Hot
3:15pm - Cue the Queen: Celebrating the Christmas Speech
4:15pm - The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show
5:20pm – To the Manor Born
5:50pm – The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast
6:00pm - Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes
7:40pm - Dad's Army
8:20pm - Victoria Wood's All Day Breakfast
9:10pm - Victoria Wood: The Secret List
10:10 - La La Land
What will be on ITV 1?
9:00am -Lorraine
10:00am This Morning
12:00pm - James Martin's Christmas Day
2:00pm - Ainsley's Festive Food We Love
3:00pm - HM The Queen
3:10pm - You've Benn Framed!
3:40pm - Tenable Christmas Cracker
4:40pm – ITV Evening News
5:00pm – The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special
6:00 pm – Emmerdale
7:00pm – Coronation Street
8:00pm - Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular
9:55pm - It's Clarkson on TV
10:35pm - It'll Be Alright on the Night at Christmas
11:35pm – ITV News
11:50pm -Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow: Christmas Special
What will be on Chanel 4?
9:00am - Garfield 2: A Tale of Two Kittens
10:35am – The Simpsons
11:55am - The Tiger Who Came to Tea
12:25pm – The Snowman
1:00pm – Father Christmas
1:30pm – The Snowman and the Snowdog
2:05pm - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020
3:20pm – Channel 4 News
3:25pm - Alternative Christmas Message 2020
3:30pm – The Italian Job
5:30pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:40pm - Quentin Blake's Clown
8:10pm - Escape to the Chateau at Christmas 2020
9:10pm – Gogglebox 2020
11:10pm – First Dates at Christmas
What will be on Channel 5?
9:00am – Britain’s Favourite Christmas Songs
12:05pm – Oliver!
3:10pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
6:00pm - Pets Do the Funniest Things at Christmas
6:25pm - Briatain's Favouirte 80s Songs
9:00pm - Freddie Mercury: A Christmas Story
10:40pm - George Michael: Last Christmas